Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

IDIOCY HOBNOB CLINIC DENOTE STICKY AGENDA

When they watched the Senate filibuster on TV, the saw – INACTION IN ACTION

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF FOLKS REPEATEDLY MOVE BACK TO MEMPHIS' STATE, I BELIEVE THEY HAVE A TENNESSEE TENANCY TENDENCY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FIG DATE KIWI PLUM PEAR PEACH CHERRY MANGO

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SPASM, MENSA, ASSESSMENT. TONER, REMORSE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GLIBNESS PIECRUST CREDO SOURCE MANILA SEMIPRO RAWEST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Much to be grateful for

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/02/2022 - USA TODAY