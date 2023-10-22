Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumble: TUSSLE SPORTY ENTICE CANOPY STUDIO VERIFY
Answer: The tennis racket was very old but still — SERVED ITS PURPOSE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
BECAUSE THAT MOUSE WAS A PRO AT SOUNDING OFF IN THE TOWN SQUARE, YOU MIGHT SAY IT HAD PUBLIC SQUEAKING SKILLS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BARGE FERRY CANOE YACHT FRIGATE TRAWLER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MEMBER, REBEL, LABELS, SLUMBERED, DEMURE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DORY
GROVER
SULLEY
MEGAMIND
SONIC
STITCH
SADNESS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Medical intervention
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
