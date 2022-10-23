Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
TURNIP ISLAND GEYSER HELIUM TEMPER TURKEY
Reading that Aconcagua was the tallest mountain in two hemispheres – "PEAKED" HER INTEREST
Cryptoquip
WHEN OBSERVANT DRIVERS ARE FULLY AWARE OF ALL THE BIG RIGS AROUND THEM, I'D SAY THEY'RE SEMI-CONCIOUS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EMU HERON EAGLE ROBIN PARROT FALCON CONDOR
Lexigo
EASEL, LEARNER, RAISES, SKELETON, NEARBY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BOTANIST
BANDSTAND
EXORBITANT
INHERITANCE
INSTANT
PITTANCE
RELUCTANCY
Find the Words
From paddock to plate
Kubok
