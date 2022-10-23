Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

TURNIP ISLAND GEYSER HELIUM TEMPER TURKEY

Reading that Aconcagua was the tallest mountain in two hemispheres – "PEAKED" HER INTEREST

Cryptoquip

WHEN OBSERVANT DRIVERS ARE FULLY AWARE OF ALL THE BIG RIGS AROUND THEM, I'D SAY THEY'RE SEMI-CONCIOUS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EMU HERON EAGLE ROBIN PARROT FALCON CONDOR

Lexigo

EASEL, LEARNER, RAISES, SKELETON, NEARBY

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BOTANIST BANDSTAND EXORBITANT INHERITANCE INSTANT PITTANCE RELUCTANCY

Find the Words

From paddock to plate

Kubok

