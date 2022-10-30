Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
AFRAID INCOME LAGOON STYLUS AFFECT DUPLEX
If Costner's 1989 baseball movie had featured zombies, it could have been called – FIELD OF "SCREAMS"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF A POETRY MAGAZINE REMUNERATED EVERY CONTRIBUTING AUTHOR BY THE STANZA, I'D FIND THAT PAYMENT PER-VERSE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HILL DALE MESA PLAIN CLIFF BLUFF GORGE BUTTE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
EARNER, RENEWAL, LARVA, AERIE, EASTERN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TIMBERLAKE
SUBTITLES
OSTRICH
REENTRY
SOARED
ROUGHHOUSE
DASHBOARD
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Teeming with life
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/30/2022 - USA TODAY