Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

AFRAID INCOME LAGOON STYLUS AFFECT DUPLEX

If Costner's 1989 baseball movie had featured zombies, it could have been called – FIELD OF "SCREAMS"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF A POETRY MAGAZINE REMUNERATED EVERY CONTRIBUTING AUTHOR BY THE STANZA, I'D FIND THAT PAYMENT PER-VERSE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HILL DALE MESA PLAIN CLIFF BLUFF GORGE BUTTE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EARNER, RENEWAL, LARVA, AERIE, EASTERN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TIMBERLAKE SUBTITLES OSTRICH REENTRY SOARED ROUGHHOUSE DASHBOARD

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Teeming with life

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/30/2022 - USA TODAY