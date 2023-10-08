Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumble: HYBRID ACTIVE GENDER UNTUCK SAVIOR WORTHY
Answer: When their wedding cake set a Guinness World Record, it was — HISTORY IN THE “BAKING”
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
THE BATCH OF VINEGAR I ATTEMPTED TO PRODUCE MYSELF HAD A PH THAT WASN'T NEARLY LOW ENOUGH. IT WAS TOO BASIC.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
KENYA BRAZIL GABON UGANDA ECUADOR SOMALIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PIPES, SPICE, ECLIPSE, ECSTATIC, CLEAN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
VIRGINIA
DAKOTA
WASHINGTON
INDIANA
CAROLINA
MONTANA
GEORGIA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Community minded people
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/08/2023 - USA TODAY