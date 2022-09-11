Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 11
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
SLEEPY MOTIVE PACIFY STREWN FORBID SHOULD
Stephen King published a horror novel about a clown in 1986, and – HIS FANS LOVED IT
Cryptoquip
IF A PERSON WERE TO SAY "THIS LETTER WEIGHS EXACTLY ONE-SIXTEENTH OF A POUND," I GUESS THEY'D ANNOUNCE AN OUNCE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PIGEON FALCON MAGPIE CONDOR TOUCAN TURKEY
Lexigo
GEESE, EDGES, SEEKER, RAIDED, DREAMY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FEIGNED
EXPERIENCE
PRIVATE
SPICINESS
METAL
INNOCENCE
MORETZ
Find the Words
Perfect conditions
Kubok
