Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 17

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumble: SHRILL FAIRLY JOYOUS GRAVEL DIVERT CHANGE

Answer: The lobsterman always gave away half of his catch because he was — ALLERGIC TO “SELFISH”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHEN IT WAS SUGGESTED THAT THE PLAINTIFF COULD JUST CONSUME A TRUTH SERUM, THE CHIEF JUSTICE SAID "POTION DENIED."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ARGO BABE BABEL EVITA BUGSY ROCKY SIDEWAYS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NINES, SENIOR, RACING, GENIE, ENIGMA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BARRACUDA SHINER PERCH SUCKER SKATE MULLET POLLOCK

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/17/2023 - USA TODAY