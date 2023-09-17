Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 17
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumble: SHRILL FAIRLY JOYOUS GRAVEL DIVERT CHANGE
Answer: The lobsterman always gave away half of his catch because he was — ALLERGIC TO “SELFISH”
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
WHEN IT WAS SUGGESTED THAT THE PLAINTIFF COULD JUST CONSUME A TRUTH SERUM, THE CHIEF JUSTICE SAID "POTION DENIED."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ARGO BABE BABEL EVITA BUGSY ROCKY SIDEWAYS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NINES, SENIOR, RACING, GENIE, ENIGMA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BARRACUDA
SHINER
PERCH
SUCKER
SKATE
MULLET
POLLOCK
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
