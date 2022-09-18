Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 18
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
ORIOLE GROOVY RUDDER BURROW SPIFFY BAFFLE
After winning their first three games in a row, the team was ready to try – FOR FOUR FOR FOUR
Cryptoquip
BECAUSE VEGANS ARE DEFINITELY OPPOSING THE MEAT INDUSTRY, I WOULD CLAIM THEY HAVE A BEEF WITH BEEF.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LEO ARES LIBRA VIRGO PISCES CAPRICORN
Lexigo
ONIONS, SANITATION, NOSES, SCOPE, EXPORT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CASSETTE
TRENDSETTER
FALSETTO
UPSETS
MOUSETRAP
ROSETTE
PESETA
Find the Words
A growing interest
Kubok
