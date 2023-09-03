Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 3
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ENTITY CUDDLE SHRINK IODINE UPROAR WINDOW
Answer: When they went scuba diving on their trip to Australia, they were — UNDER DOWN UNDER
Cryptoquip
WHAT DO SPORTS FANS AND PEOPLE ON SAFARI HAVE IN COMMON? THEY BOTH REALLY LOVE WATCHING THE BIG GAME.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OHIO MAINE KANSAS ARIZONA MARYLAND ARKANSAS
Lexigo
REFERS, SPHERE, ENTERED, DEFEND, DESPISE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
JUBILANT
EUPHORIC
ECSTATIC
EBULLIENT
RHAPSODIC
EXULTANT
THRILLED
Find the Words
Ready to batten down the hatches
Kubok
