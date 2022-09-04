Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 4

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

BANNER OBLONG DIVERT MISHAP ENTICE SOCIAL

After getting injured on the ride, the horse was back home and in – STABLE CONDITION

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF YOU DEVOUR EXTREME AMOUNTS OF SMOKED SALMON IN THE FIFTH MONTH, DO YOU HAVE TO TAKE MAY-LOX MAALOX?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEAVER BADGER BABOON GOPHER COUGAR COYOTE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CHICK, KOALA, ALOUD, DOCKS, SCIENTIST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SIDEBURNS SIDELINING SIDESADDLE SIDESHOW SIDESTEPS SIDETRACKED SIDEWALK

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Specialist equipment needed

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/04/2022 - USA TODAY