Puzzle solutions for Thursday, April 13, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DIRTY FLEET NINETY SQUALL

Answer: Most people accept that the Earth is round, but a few people – FLATLY DENY IT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Richard Belzer was always so kind to me. ... Sweet man and funny as hell. He will be missed.” – Vincent D'Onofrio

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHOEVER IS HAPPY WILL MAKE OTHERS HAPPY TOO. – ANNE FRANK

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT IS SOMETHING THAT COULD BE FOUND BELOW A PICTURE OF A CHARGED ATOM? A CATION CAPTION.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

IODINE SODIUM HELIUM NICKEL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LINING, GENEVA, ALIBI, INGENIOUS, SAVAGE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LUMBER APPLICANTS RUMBLING MAPS LEVINE MINING CUTE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Roadside attractions

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

