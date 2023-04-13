Puzzle solutions for Thursday, April 13, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DIRTY FLEET NINETY SQUALL
Answer: Most people accept that the Earth is round, but a few people – FLATLY DENY IT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Richard Belzer was always so kind to me. ... Sweet man and funny as hell. He will be missed.” – Vincent D'Onofrio
Cryptoquote
WHOEVER IS HAPPY WILL MAKE OTHERS HAPPY TOO. – ANNE FRANK
Cryptoquip
WHAT IS SOMETHING THAT COULD BE FOUND BELOW A PICTURE OF A CHARGED ATOM? A CATION CAPTION.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
IODINE SODIUM HELIUM NICKEL
Lexigo
LINING, GENEVA, ALIBI, INGENIOUS, SAVAGE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
LUMBER
APPLICANTS
RUMBLING
MAPS
LEVINE
MINING
CUTE
Find the Words
Roadside attractions
Kubok
