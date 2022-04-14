Puzzle solutions for Thursday, April 14
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PRONG MOMMY EXCEED HYMNAL
Answer: When the U.S. Mint asked its employees to work overtime, they – MADE MORE MONEY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"A little bit of attention and kindness can totally change a whole life, and the lack of that can do the same." – Adrien Brody
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
HE WHO CHASES TWO RABBITS CATCHES NEITHER. – CONFUCIOUS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
GLASS VEHICLE COMPONENTS THAT MIGHT HAVE CRACKS, SCRATCHES, OR SPLOTCH MARKS: TAINTED WINDOWS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PALACE CASTLE APARTMENT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TEXTS, STATE, EXTEND, DENTAL, LABELED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. FROWNED
2. BANDAGE
3. INNS
4. DECIPHERER
5. ANDERS
6. ATHLETICISM
7. REGALIA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Amazing skills
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today