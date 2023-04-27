Puzzle solutions for Thursday, April 27, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FRAME OUNCE SWEATY RADIAL

Answer: The Sun has been rising in the east every morning since the – DAWN OF TIME

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Look up the definition of rejection ... get really comfortable with it, and then maybe you can go into acting." – Loni Anderson

Cryptoquote

HARD TIMES REQUIRE FURIOUS DANCING. EACH OF US IS THE PROOF. – ALICE WALKER

Cryptoquip

THOSE TWO WOMEN USING SOME GLUE ARE BOTH LIGHT-HAIRED, BUT THAT ONE IS THE BLONDER BONDER.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HOUR YEAR MONTH SECOND

Lexigo

PAYPAL, LAYER, REPTILE, ELITIST, TIMEPIECE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SPREADSHEET MOCK ROSSINI WEEKENDS FANDOM EUROPE SHELL

Find the Words

World famous talent

Kubok

