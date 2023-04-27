Puzzle solutions for Thursday, April 27, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FRAME OUNCE SWEATY RADIAL
Answer: The Sun has been rising in the east every morning since the – DAWN OF TIME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Look up the definition of rejection ... get really comfortable with it, and then maybe you can go into acting." – Loni Anderson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
HARD TIMES REQUIRE FURIOUS DANCING. EACH OF US IS THE PROOF. – ALICE WALKER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
THOSE TWO WOMEN USING SOME GLUE ARE BOTH LIGHT-HAIRED, BUT THAT ONE IS THE BLONDER BONDER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HOUR YEAR MONTH SECOND
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PAYPAL, LAYER, REPTILE, ELITIST, TIMEPIECE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SPREADSHEET
MOCK
ROSSINI
WEEKENDS
FANDOM
EUROPE
SHELL
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
World famous talent
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 04/27/2023 - USA TODAY