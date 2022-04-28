Puzzle solutions for Thursday, April 28, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PANIC CARGO PULPIT LOUNGE
Answer: Talking about what type of job she'd eventually have was becoming her – PREOCCUPATION
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation." – Elie Wiesel
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SERVICE TO OTHERS IS THE RENT YOU PAY FOR YOUR ROOM HERE ON EARTH. – MUHAMMAD ALI
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
SINCE I'M PLANNING A TRIP TO GET MY TOENAILS DONE TODAY, I MADE CERTAIN I HAD SOME PEDI CASH
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SUNDAY FRIDAY TUESDAY THURSDAY WEDNESDAY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PAPAYA, ADAPTS, STUPID, DISDAIN, NATURE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BOOKING
PEDICURIST
XYLOPHONE
ETHIC
CONGRUENCE
PARKED
ACROBATS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
In the mood to create
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
