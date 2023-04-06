Puzzle solutions for Thursday, April 6, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FROZE EIGHT PICNIC ADRIFT
Answer: With $1,000 being the most that could be won on the scratch-off game, it was the – GRAND PRIZE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I am the artist. … I live for creativity. … It is the antithesis of being destructive.” – Billy Dee Williams
Cryptoquote
FOCUS MORE ON YOUR DESIRE THAN ON YOUR DOUBT, AND THE DREAM WILL TAKE CARE OF ITSELF. – MARK TWAIN
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD FOLKS CALL THE PRESIDENT OF A LONG-HAUL TRUCKING CORPORATION? THE BIG-RIG BIGWIG.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
THAI POLISH SWEDISH SPANISH
Lexigo
ALARM, MARCH, HYMNAL, LEARNED, DELVE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DANK
WORKER
SUBLEASING
ACRONYMS
REJOIN
DEPART
LIFTGATE
Find the Words
A hard life for most
Kubok
