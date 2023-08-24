Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TWIRL HOARD EYEFUL MEADOW

Answer: The antique weaving apparatus that had been in their family for 100+ years was an — HEIRLOOM

"I have always resisted putting limitations on myself, both professionally and personally." −Marlee Matlin

A BLACK CAT CROSSING YOUR PATH SIGNIFIES THAT THE ANIMAL IS GOING SOMEWHERE. −GROUCHO MARX

HOPING TO FIND A WILLING CAPTAIN FOR THE OIL-CARRYING SHIP, I ASKED THE CROWD "ANY TANKERS?"

CUE SHOT BREAK STICK POCKET

INDIE, ERROR, ROGER, RESIDED, DEVASTATE

STRESSFUL MOOSE SWEATSUIT HONEYBEES ZIGZAGGING RECESSES LEVEL

They are out to get you

