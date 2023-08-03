Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TUNER ONION LENGTH MISFIT
Answer: After a day’s travel to the small lodging business, they were staying — “INN” FOR THE NIGHT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Beauty comes from the inside out. Creams are a waste of money if you don't take care of your health." −Dolores del Rio
Cryptoquote
WITHOUT ICE CREAM, THERE WOULD BE DARKNESS AND CHAOS. −DON KARDONG
Cryptoquip
THE SOD LAYERS' MEETING COULD GO ON FOR A VERY LONG TIME. THEY HAVE A LOT OF GROUND TO COVER.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BAY SEA LAKE COVER HARBOR
Lexigo
INNING, GRIND, DOMINO, OMNIOUS, SOMBRERO
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
UNWISE
CYCLICAL
TRANSPARENT
GERONTOLOGY
LEMONADE
MYTH
DESCARTES
Find the Words
Island hopping
Kubok
