Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WINCE BARON DRESSY EMERGE
Answer: Will Giza’s Great Pyramids stay a tourist attraction? That — REMAINS TO BE SEEN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Television will always err on the side of making something not quite as classy as it could be." −Violinist Itzhak Perlman
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I CHOSE TO PURSUE A CAREER IN PHYSICS BECAUSE THERE THE TRUTH ISN'T SO EASILY BENT. −ANGELA MERKEL
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
ONE TIME WHEN PERFUMER ESTEE WAS TOO ILL TO DO THE WASH HERSELF, I HELPED LAUDER LAUNDER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
AGE COST DATE YEAR SCORE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CANADA, ADVANCED, ENDED, DENTAL, LADLES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
REASONS
UNHURRIEDLY
THICKET
TRANSCEND
MISANTHROPY
LAMINATED
ANTICS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Another talented star is born
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
