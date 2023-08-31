Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WINCE BARON DRESSY EMERGE

Answer: Will Giza’s Great Pyramids stay a tourist attraction? That — REMAINS TO BE SEEN

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Television will always err on the side of making something not quite as classy as it could be." −Violinist Itzhak Perlman

Cryptoquote

I CHOSE TO PURSUE A CAREER IN PHYSICS BECAUSE THERE THE TRUTH ISN'T SO EASILY BENT. −ANGELA MERKEL

Cryptoquip

ONE TIME WHEN PERFUMER ESTEE WAS TOO ILL TO DO THE WASH HERSELF, I HELPED LAUDER LAUNDER.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

AGE COST DATE YEAR SCORE

Lexigo

CANADA, ADVANCED, ENDED, DENTAL, LADLES

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

REASONS UNHURRIEDLY THICKET TRANSCEND MISANTHROPY LAMINATED ANTICS

Find the Words

Another talented star is born

Kubok

