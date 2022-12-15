Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: LADLE BRAVE BROKER EMBARK
Answer: H. Lipman's invention of the wood-cased pencil with an attached eraser was – REMARKABLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"In teaching your child, do not forget that suffering is good too. It makes a person rich in character." – Betty Smith
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
LEARN FROM YESTERDAY, LIVE FOR TODAY, HOPE FOR TOMORROW. THE IMPORTANT THING IS NOT TO STOP QUESTIONING. – Albert Einstein
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I HAVE TO ASSUME THAT ANY COMPANY PRODUCING COOLING DEVICES MUST RECEIVE A LOT OF FAN MAIL.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DENVER AUSTIN HELENA TRENTON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LEVELS, SELLER, RESERVES, SALAMI, IMAGE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PHEASANT
OBJECTED
ROOMIEST
NAGGED
ABUZZ
ILLUSIVELY
AARONS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Many delicious cuisines
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/15/2022 - USA TODAY