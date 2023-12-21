Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FULLY STOMP WOODEN STRAND
Answer: After they bought a new energy-efficient washer and dryer, they saved — LOADS OF MONEY
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Temptation is impossible for me to resist. ... Come on. This is Hollywood. It’s in the job description.” — Tom Sizemore
Cryptoquote
THE ONLY SPORT I’M NOT INTERESTED IN IS HORSE RACING. THAT’S BECAUSE I DON’T KNOW THE HORSES PERSONALLY. — NAT KING COLE
Cryptoquip
IF SOME KING OF ERROR HAS BEEN WRITTEN DOWN ON A SHEET OF PAPER, THAT’S A TEARABLE MISTAKE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ASK MASK TASK RISK HUSK MUSK DESK CASK FRISK
Lexigo
PUPIL, LEXUS, SUPER, RECEIPT, TIMEPIECE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CHOWTIME
CARBONATE
FASTER
PEPPILY
LAWLESS
INDELIBLE
GULLIBLY
Find the Words
Getting community help
Kubok
