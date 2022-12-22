Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BULKY DADDY PARLAY WEALTH
Answer: The baseball player got a better contract because he and his agent – PLAYED HARDBALL
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Most people ... have a little more cheer around the Christmas time ... are a little more giving. ... I love that." – Jordin Sparks
Cryptoquote
KINDNESS IS LIKE SNOW. IT BEAUTIFIES EVERYTHING IT COVERS. – KHALIL GIBRAN
Cryptoquip
SHE'S DESTINED TO WED SOMEONE WITH THE SAME NAME AS ACTOR FERRELL. IT'S A WILL-FATED ROMANCE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TAN RED CYAN GRAY BROWN
Lexigo
ICING, GENIE, EDITIONS, SONIC, COCONUT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ENTICE
TOMATILLOS
TWINKLY
CONCURRED
UNFAITHFUL
FLYLEAF
TIRELESSLY
Find the Words
Close to Port Macquarie
Kubok
