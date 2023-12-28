Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GOING HOIST DENOTE ENCORE

Answer: Everything done by the 14th letter of the alphabet was done — TO THE NTH DEGREE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being." −Adam Carolla

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

BIRDS SING AFTER A STORM; WHY SHOULDN'T PEOPLE FEEL AS FREE TO DELIGHT IN WHATEVER SUNLIGHT REMAINS TO THEM? −ROSE KENNEDY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

TITLE OF A TUNE DEDIDICATED TO THE DELIGHTS OF DELICIOUS DESERT FROSTINGS: "OF THEE ICING."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BADGER BEAVER COUGAR FERRET

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

HEADED, DELETE, ELVES, SELECT, TECTONIC

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MCCOURT FIANCEES CATAMOUNTS CHESSBOARDS RESTIVELY ASPEN TOURNAMENTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Wedding practice

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

