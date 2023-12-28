Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GOING HOIST DENOTE ENCORE
Answer: Everything done by the 14th letter of the alphabet was done — TO THE NTH DEGREE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being." −Adam Carolla
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
BIRDS SING AFTER A STORM; WHY SHOULDN'T PEOPLE FEEL AS FREE TO DELIGHT IN WHATEVER SUNLIGHT REMAINS TO THEM? −ROSE KENNEDY
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
TITLE OF A TUNE DEDIDICATED TO THE DELIGHTS OF DELICIOUS DESERT FROSTINGS: "OF THEE ICING."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BADGER BEAVER COUGAR FERRET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
HEADED, DELETE, ELVES, SELECT, TECTONIC
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MCCOURT
FIANCEES
CATAMOUNTS
CHESSBOARDS
RESTIVELY
ASPEN
TOURNAMENTS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Wedding practice
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
