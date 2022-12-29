Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FAITH WRECK CENSUS FONDUE

Answer: When it came to making good pillows, she – KNEW HER STUFF

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"We should be talking about celebrating out differences ... that those differences make us richer and stronger." – Diego Luna

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

BE AT WAR WITH YOUR VICES, AT PEACE WITH YOUR NEIGHBORS, AND LET EVERY NEW YEAR FIND YOU A BETTER MAN. – BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

MAKE SURE YOU DON'T OVERPAY WHEN SHOPPING FOR A FLOWER-HOLDING ITEM. TAKE IT AT VASE VALUE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SOFA CHAIR BENCH RECLINER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TUTOR, ROTATE, EUREKA, ALCOHOL, LATELY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CHLORINE GATES HOSTED SQUEEGEE POLKAS ELASTICS PENITENT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Bring on the bling

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/29/2022 - USA TODAY