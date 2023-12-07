Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: EVOKE CIVIC STENCH THIRST

Answer: To a petrologist, the study of granite, limestone, basalt, shale, etc. is — “ROCK-IT” SCIENCE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around and the kindest soul. He will be missed." −Vanessa Hudgens

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

A LITTLE MORE FUN, A LITTLE MORE LOVE, A LITTLE MORE LIGHT, EVERY NIGHT. THAT'S THE JOY OF HANUKKAH. −UNKNOWN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

MY UNCLE DISLIKES SWEETS BY LOVES VEGETABLES, SO THIS YEAR WE'RE GETTING HIM A BIRTHDAY CUKE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

KABUL CAIRO PARIS SOFIA SEOUL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ERASES, SHEPHERD, DEAREST, TULSA, ARDUOUS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

TRANSFERRED COPPED BEACHGOER BANKING GAINESVILLE COLDISH KILLDEER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Commercial crops

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

