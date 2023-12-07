Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EVOKE CIVIC STENCH THIRST
Answer: To a petrologist, the study of granite, limestone, basalt, shale, etc. is — “ROCK-IT” SCIENCE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around and the kindest soul. He will be missed." −Vanessa Hudgens
Cryptoquote
A LITTLE MORE FUN, A LITTLE MORE LOVE, A LITTLE MORE LIGHT, EVERY NIGHT. THAT'S THE JOY OF HANUKKAH. −UNKNOWN
Cryptoquip
MY UNCLE DISLIKES SWEETS BY LOVES VEGETABLES, SO THIS YEAR WE'RE GETTING HIM A BIRTHDAY CUKE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
KABUL CAIRO PARIS SOFIA SEOUL
Lexigo
ERASES, SHEPHERD, DEAREST, TULSA, ARDUOUS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TRANSFERRED
COPPED
BEACHGOER
BANKING
GAINESVILLE
COLDISH
KILLDEER
Find the Words
Commercial crops
Kubok
