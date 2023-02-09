Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CRANK FLING POLLEN SCAMPI
Answer: When the dogs started playfully "kissing" her face, they were – FROLICKING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We're the generation that says 60 is the new 30. We don't let the numbers shape us; we're reshaping the numbers." – Christie Brinkley
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF YOU DO NOT LOVE ME I SHALL NOT BE LOVED! IF I DO NOT LOVE YOU I SHALL NOT LOVE. – SAMUEL BECKETT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
HOW MIGHT IT FEEL WHEN YOU WATCH SOMEBODY BENCH-PRESS A BARBELL AT A RECORD WEIGHT? UPLIFTING.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MARS VENUS EARTH SATURN URANUS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PAPAYA, ABSORBS, SPAIN, NIECE, EYEING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
OVERRATE
THRUSTER
CUBICLES
HOUSEGUEST
TAGLIATELLE
BOBBLED
COLLAPSING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Take the tram to Glenelg
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/09/2023 - USA TODAY