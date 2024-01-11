Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CAMEO SWOON GLOBAL VISION
Answer: The size of the new vein of gold uncovered by using dynamite was — “MINE”-BLOWING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I didn’t never have to go to a therapist. I just always put it in a song and you heard me.” − Mary J. Blige
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MATURITY IS A SERIES OF SHATTERED ILLUSIONS. − LEVAR BURTON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
THE MALE DEER FOUND NO DATE WITH WHOM TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL FOREST GATHERING, SO HE WENT STAG.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ELM PALM CALM FILM PSALM QUALM REALM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
DREDGE, EAGER, RIDES, SERIAL, LAUNDRY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TRANSLATORS
BUMPER
MOVING
REBUILD
EIGHTEENTH
TRESPASSES
MISFITS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
So many species
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
