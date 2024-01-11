Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CAMEO SWOON GLOBAL VISION

Answer: The size of the new vein of gold uncovered by using dynamite was — “MINE”-BLOWING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“I didn’t never have to go to a therapist. I just always put it in a song and you heard me.” − Mary J. Blige

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

MATURITY IS A SERIES OF SHATTERED ILLUSIONS. − LEVAR BURTON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THE MALE DEER FOUND NO DATE WITH WHOM TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL FOREST GATHERING, SO HE WENT STAG.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ELM PALM CALM FILM PSALM QUALM REALM

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

DREDGE, EAGER, RIDES, SERIAL, LAUNDRY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TRANSLATORS BUMPER MOVING REBUILD EIGHTEENTH TRESPASSES MISFITS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

So many species

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

