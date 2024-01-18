Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GRANT PRIOR MUDDLE GLOBAL

Answer: The 6’ 9”, 350-pound circus clown showed off his new shirt — UNDER THE BIG TOP

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You feel a lot of rage when someone dies. I have a lot of faith in nature, but it can be cruel." −Mark Rylance

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

START WHERE YOU ARE, WITH WHAT YOU HAVE. MAKE SOMETHING OF IT AND NEVER BE SATISFIED. −GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF HISTORICAL DUTCH SOUTH AFRICANS FIND WILD SWINE UNINTERESTING, I GUESS BOARS BORE BOERS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TALENT TABLET THIRST TYRANT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TRUSTS, SUBURB, BRUSH, HOSTEL, LETTUCE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

STITCHED SUSTAIN UPBRAIDING QUARREL KARTING HOORAH CAMPUS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

The lucky country

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/18/2024 - USA TODAY