Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GRANT PRIOR MUDDLE GLOBAL
Answer: The 6’ 9”, 350-pound circus clown showed off his new shirt — UNDER THE BIG TOP
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You feel a lot of rage when someone dies. I have a lot of faith in nature, but it can be cruel." −Mark Rylance
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
START WHERE YOU ARE, WITH WHAT YOU HAVE. MAKE SOMETHING OF IT AND NEVER BE SATISFIED. −GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF HISTORICAL DUTCH SOUTH AFRICANS FIND WILD SWINE UNINTERESTING, I GUESS BOARS BORE BOERS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TALENT TABLET THIRST TYRANT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TRUSTS, SUBURB, BRUSH, HOSTEL, LETTUCE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
STITCHED
SUSTAIN
UPBRAIDING
QUARREL
KARTING
HOORAH
CAMPUS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
The lucky country
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
