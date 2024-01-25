Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: KHAKI BEGAN SCRIPT ROOKIE

Answer: After losing the first game, the bowling team was now — STRIKING BACK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"If we live in an infinite universe, it would be almost ignorant to think that aliens don't exist." −Australian singer Calum Hood

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

LOVE WON'T BE TAMPERED WITH, LOVE WON'T GO AWAY. PUSH IT TO ONE SIDE AND IT CREEPS TO THE OTHER. −LOUISE ERDRICH

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

TOMORROW YOU MAY TAKE ME TO ANY RESTAURANT THAT YOU'D LIKE. WHERE YOU LEAD, I WILL SWALLOW.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FOX PIG RAT BAT ELK COW

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PICNIC, CONTENT, TEPID, DRIER, REPRISE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

DEBUNKS JORDANIAN YELLOWFIN AZALEAS JACKSON PARADOXES DEFINITELY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Budget accommodation

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/25/2024 - USA TODAY