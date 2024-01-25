Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: KHAKI BEGAN SCRIPT ROOKIE
Answer: After losing the first game, the bowling team was now — STRIKING BACK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"If we live in an infinite universe, it would be almost ignorant to think that aliens don't exist." −Australian singer Calum Hood
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
LOVE WON'T BE TAMPERED WITH, LOVE WON'T GO AWAY. PUSH IT TO ONE SIDE AND IT CREEPS TO THE OTHER. −LOUISE ERDRICH
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
TOMORROW YOU MAY TAKE ME TO ANY RESTAURANT THAT YOU'D LIKE. WHERE YOU LEAD, I WILL SWALLOW.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FOX PIG RAT BAT ELK COW
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PICNIC, CONTENT, TEPID, DRIER, REPRISE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DEBUNKS
JORDANIAN
YELLOWFIN
AZALEAS
JACKSON
PARADOXES
DEFINITELY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Budget accommodation
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/25/2024 - USA TODAY