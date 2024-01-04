Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: KNOWN SEIZE GYPSUM TAWDRY

Answer: They were beginning to teach their child addition, but it was going to — TAKE “SUM” DOING

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I happen to be a one-man woman. ...Fidelity's real important to me. If you're not going to commit, let's not play." −Dyan Cannon

Cryptoquote

A BIRD DOES NOT SING BECAUSE HE HAS THE ANSWER TO SOMETHING; HE SINGS BECAUSE HE HAS A SONG. −CHINESE PROVERB

Cryptoquip

COMMEMORATIVE IRANIAN COIN RELEASED FOR A HUNDRED-YEAR ANNIVERSARY: THE RIAL OF THE CENTURY.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MARS EARTH VENUS SATURN

Lexigo

LEVER, REFERENCE, ELEVEN, NERVE, ELEVATED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PATCHETT KENYA FOCUSED SPLURGE FLUTES FIDDLES LEGIBLY

Find the Words

Being competitive

Kubok

