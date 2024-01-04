Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: KNOWN SEIZE GYPSUM TAWDRY
Answer: They were beginning to teach their child addition, but it was going to — TAKE “SUM” DOING
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I happen to be a one-man woman. ...Fidelity's real important to me. If you're not going to commit, let's not play." −Dyan Cannon
Cryptoquote
A BIRD DOES NOT SING BECAUSE HE HAS THE ANSWER TO SOMETHING; HE SINGS BECAUSE HE HAS A SONG. −CHINESE PROVERB
Cryptoquip
COMMEMORATIVE IRANIAN COIN RELEASED FOR A HUNDRED-YEAR ANNIVERSARY: THE RIAL OF THE CENTURY.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MARS EARTH VENUS SATURN
Lexigo
LEVER, REFERENCE, ELEVEN, NERVE, ELEVATED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PATCHETT
KENYA
FOCUSED
SPLURGE
FLUTES
FIDDLES
LEGIBLY
Find the Words
Being competitive
Kubok
