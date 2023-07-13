Puzzle solutions for Thursday, July 13, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FLIRT DAISY SKINNY MALLET

Answer: The corporal in charge of organizing and storing documents was part of the — RANK AND FILE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You can have all the tools in the world but if you don't genuinely believe in yourself, it's useless." −Comedian Ken Jeong

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

FAITH IS TAKING THE FIRST STEP EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T SEE THE WHOLE STAIRCASE. −MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

I'M QUITE CERTAIN THAT FOR VICTORY IN TENNIS MATCHES, LOVE DEFINITELY DOES NOT CONQUER ALL.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

APEX FLEX HOAX RELAX LATEX REFLEX

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ALTAR, RASCAL, LASERS, STARTS, STATUTE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

FUNDRAISING MELON CEILINGS HOMER VANISHED CURTAINS CEREAL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Heading out of the city

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

-

