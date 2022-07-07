Puzzle solutions for Thursday, July 7, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ELOPE HURRY OVERDO FIASCO
Answer: The upholsterer worked alone, so when she got sick, there was no one to – COVER FOR HER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"For me, God is in my life. I don't hide from that. ... I think the search has been on since the '60s." – Ringo Starr
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
DO WHAT WE CAN, SUMMER WILL HAVE ITS FLIES. – RALPH WALDO EMERSON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO HAVE A POPULAR PROCEDURE PERFORMED TO REMOVE FAT. I'M LIPO-ALLERGENIC.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HARSH HUTCH HATCH HUNCH HITCH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
REVERE, ELDERLY, YODEL, LEAVES, SLAYER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FUSSIEST
CROSSING
IDENTIFIES
HOMERING
UNICORN
EONS
EXMOOR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
A favourite pastime
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today