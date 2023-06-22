Puzzle solutions for Thursday, June 22, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PORCH ALPHA DEFIED AGENCY
Answer: For the horse that had won its last three races, coming in last was a — CHANGE OF PACE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"They say the first thing to go is your legs, then it's your reflexes, then it's your friends." −Kris Kristofferson
Cryptoquote
ALL GROWN-UPS WERE ONCE CHILDREN...BUT ONLY FEW OF THEM REMEMBER IT. −"THE LITTLE PRINCE," BY ANTOINE DE SAINT-EXUPERY
Cryptoquip
THE MAN TOLD ME HE WASN'T LOUNGING AROUND WHEN HE REALLY WAS. HE WAS LYING ABOUT LYING ABOUT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BAT APE FOX PIG YAK COW
Lexigo
RISKS, SPIRIT, TRASH, HARVARD, DIVIDES
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ZIPLINE
SURFACE
NAPPING
SWEEPING
SQUIRRELS
UMPIRES
SUCCULENT
Find the Words
Stock up for Christmas day
Kubok
