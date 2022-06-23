Puzzle solutions for Thursday, June 23, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HOLLY DOILY AVIARY CAJOLE
Answer: Many small stores had opened in the community, which created a – "LIVELY-HOOD"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The way people age and the signs we show of aging is nature's way of tattooing." – Frances McDormand
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I WAS TAUGHT THAT THE WAY OF PROGRESS WAS NEITHER SWIFT NOR EASY. – MARIE CURIE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE CARTOON ROAD RUNNER WAS VOTED VICE PRESIDENT, IT RACED AROUND GOING "VEEP VEEP!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SUN COLD RAIN WIND SNOW CLOUD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SUEDE, ENEMA, AMENDED, DENMARK, KARATE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SOCCER
LEFTOVER
WOEFUL
GLOBEFISH
OUTLIERS
TASKWORK
UNDERCOOKED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
No toilet paper again!
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
