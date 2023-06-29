Puzzle solutions for Thursday, June 29, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WOUND BLURT PEACHY ZEALOT
Answer: The home they viewed needed more work than they thought, which didn’t — “ABODE” WELL
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There are three sides to every story: my side, your side and the truth. And no one is lying." −Robert Evans
Cryptoquote
FOOD BRINGS PEOPLE TOGETHER ON MANY DIFFERENT LEVELS. IT'S NOURISHMENT OF THE SOUL AND BODY; IT'S TRULY LOVE. −GIADA DE LAURENTIIS
Cryptoquip
WELL-RECEIVED TELEVISION SHOW FEATURING A BUNCH OF FOLKS WHO ARE TERRIBLE COOKS: "BAKING BAD."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LIMB NUMB COMB CRUMB CLIMB PLUMB
Lexigo
NIECE, EARNING, GIANTS, SANTA, ARRANGED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BREAKAWAY
OVATION
SCRAPPY
CUTTING
ABRUPT
CONDENSES
TELLURIDE
Find the Words
Beautiful clean beaches
Kubok
