Puzzle solutions for Thursday, June 29, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WOUND BLURT PEACHY ZEALOT

Answer: The home they viewed needed more work than they thought, which didn’t — “ABODE” WELL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There are three sides to every story: my side, your side and the truth. And no one is lying." −Robert Evans

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

FOOD BRINGS PEOPLE TOGETHER ON MANY DIFFERENT LEVELS. IT'S NOURISHMENT OF THE SOUL AND BODY; IT'S TRULY LOVE. −GIADA DE LAURENTIIS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WELL-RECEIVED TELEVISION SHOW FEATURING A BUNCH OF FOLKS WHO ARE TERRIBLE COOKS: "BAKING BAD."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LIMB NUMB COMB CRUMB CLIMB PLUMB

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NIECE, EARNING, GIANTS, SANTA, ARRANGED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BREAKAWAY OVATION SCRAPPY CUTTING ABRUPT CONDENSES TELLURIDE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Beautiful clean beaches

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

