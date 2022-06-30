Puzzle solutions for Thursday, June 30, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WORRY AFOOT SWOOSH GOTTEN
Answer: The eagle had pulled a muscle and was – TOO SORE TO SOAR
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"People who have time on their hands will inevitably waste the time of people who have work to do." – Economist Thomas Sowell
Cryptoquote
THERE ARE NO PASSENGERS ON SPACESHIP EARTH. WE ARE ALL CREW. – MARSHALL MCLUHAN
Cryptoquip
THAT WAS SO FUNNY I'VE FALLEN TO MY SOFT, VELVETY RUG. NOW I'M ROLLING ON THE VELOUR AND LAUGHING.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LION LYNIX LLAMA LEMUR LEOPARD
Lexigo
GAUGED, ENGAGED, DESCENDS, SERUM, MANGANESE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COOKOUT
SPACECRAFT
WINCING
LANDLINE
DREYFUSS
ENUNCIATE
DRUMMERS
Find the Words
Bathurst to Ballarat
Kubok
