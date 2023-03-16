Puzzle solutions for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ZESTY OFFER ZODIAC ORIGIN

Answer: If there was a science about the study of effervescence, it would be – “FIZZICS”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Each film I make is kind of a return to poetry for me, or at least an attempt to create a poem.” – Bernado Bertolucci

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE BOND WITH A TRUE DOG IS AS LASTING AS THE TIES OF THIS EARTH WILL EVER BE. – KONRAD LORENZ

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

STOP ATTEMPTING TO EXPLAIN TO ME WHY YOU ALWAYS NEGLECT TO SECURE YOUR SHIP. NO MOOR EXCUSES!

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

NEON NOUN NYLON NAPKIN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PANDA, APPEAL, LANDS, SALES, SAUCEPAN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SKYSCRAPER LIBRARIANS TRIM UNCOVERED MAMBA CRACKS LUXURIES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Relaxation break

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/16/2023 - USA TODAY