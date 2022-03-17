Puzzle solutions for Thursday, March 17
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
LA Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: AFOOT KIOSK RITUAL COARSE
Answer: When his golf ball bounced off the rock and went in the hole, it was a – STROKE OF LUCK
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"My core beliefs revolve around the idea that we should live to the best of our abilities – we should live and let live." – Enya
Cryptoquote
FOR THE WHOLE WORLD IS IRISH ON THE SEVENTEENTH O' MARCH! – THOMAS AUGUSTINE DALY
Cryptoquip
DO YOU SUPPOSE THAT WHEN MAFIA MEMBERS WANT SOUP, THEY ARE QUITE FOND OF MOBSTER BISQUE?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEA BAY LAKE COVE INLET
Lexigo
GARAGE, ESTATES, STEAM, MERGER, REGISTER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. GLOSSY
2. JUMBLED
3. SUNDANCE
4. DEVO
5. RINSING
6. PARENTHESES
7. CONSUMMATE
Find the Words
Need some cool relief
Kubok
