Puzzle solutions for Thursday, March 24
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MONEY TEASE INDICT PROPER
Answer: Everyone was ready. The baptism ceremony was going to start – "RITE" ON TIME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I had no confidence at school. I was not a good student, and I really thought I was pretty stupid." – Tommy Hilfiger
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THAT IS ONE GOOD THING ABOUT THIS WORLD – THERE ARE ALWAYS SURE TO BE MORE SPRINGS. – LUCY MAUD MONTGOMERY
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
UPON OPENING A LOAF OF BREAD THAT HAD BEEN SITTING OUT FOR A MONTH, I SHOUTED "HOLY MOLDY!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GUAVA MANGO LEMON PEACH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CACTI, IDEAS, SCARED, DETECT, TRESPASSER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. HONRBY
2. VANISH
3. HEARTBREAK
4. SOUVENIR
5. BUSINESS
6. BACKSPLASH
7. TIBETAN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Use your hidden talents
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today