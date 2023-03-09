Puzzle solutions for Thursday, March 9, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SHINY WITCH INDIGO FORGET
Answer: When they accessed an online dictionary on their new 4K monitor, it was – HIGH DEFINITION
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“My songs emerge from my life … unbidden and unplanned and completely on a schedule of their own.” – David Crosby
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
YOU’VE GOT TO JUMP OFF CLIFFS ALL THE TIME AND BUILD YOUR WINGS ON THE WAY DOWN. – RAY BRADBURY
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD YOU CALL UNPOSED PHOTOGRAPHS OF PEOPLE SCARFING DOWN SUGARY TREATS? CANDIED SHOTS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TWO SIX TEN FOUR FORTY SIXTY TWENTY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
WHERE, ERROR, REWARD, DRAWS, SEVENTH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
YELLOW
LEMONY
LOCALS
FIZZ
BARRIERS
OUTWITTING
PHOTOBOMBS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
The ultimate sacrifice
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
