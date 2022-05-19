Puzzle solutions for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SCOUT HIKER INDOOR TAUGHT

Answer: When the U.S. mint stopped making the 20-cent coin, it felt – SHORT CHANGED

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Rock 'n' roll might not solve your problems, but it does let you dance all over them." – Pete Townshend

Cryptoquote

WE HAVE TO BELIEVE IN FREE WILL. WE HAVE NO CHOICE. – ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER

Cryptoquip

I HAVE TAKEN SEVERAL OUTINGS TO THAT GORGEOUS BALKAN REGION, I'VE BEEN TO THRACE THRICE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

WALRUS GOPHER MONKEY DONKEY

Lexigo

TEETH, HOTEL, LEATHER, ROBOTS, SALARY

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

KRISTENS DISCREETLY SMARTPHONES TUCKING INCUR SMOOTH MAUL

Find the Words

Let's play a game

Kubok

