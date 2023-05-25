Puzzle solutions for Thursday, May 25, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FLECK PRIME POWDER CANOLA

Answer: He was the NBA’s “MVP” six times, which made Abdul-Jabbar the — “KAREEM” OF THE CROP

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you, they are understating it." −Mike Myers

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

YOU CAN'T GET SPOILED IF YOU DO YOUR OWN IRONING. −MERYL STREEP

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

GREAT NAME FOR AN EATERY SPECIALIZING IN ZESTY FOOD FROM AN ITALIAN ISLAND: "SICILY SPICILY."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TIN NEON RADON NITROGEN HYDROGEN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

INANE, EMERGING, GANGS, SIGNED, DENTIST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PUSHPIN CRABBY ABLEST ZEPPELIN LABEL MARGHERITA ROWER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Nature's therapy

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

