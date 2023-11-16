Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FENCE GULCH CASINO THROWN
Answer: Maria’s hope that they could watch the scary movie together had a — GHOST OF A CHANCE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Men ... think that because they came out of the belly of a woman they know all there is to know about women." −Jose Saramago
Cryptoquote
LEARN TO DO THE COMMON THINGS UNCOMMONLY WELL. −GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD A PERSON CALL A POEM WRITTEN ABOUT IMMORAL HABITS AND BEHAVIORS? VICE VERSE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LUTE TUBA FLUTE ZITHER CLARINET
Lexigo
TESTS, STEAM, MILITIA, AIRLINE, ENTICED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CHEERFULLY
PICS
HOAGIES
LARGENESS
PERCUSSION
TIRES
REINTRODUCE
Find the Words
Vital resources
Kubok
