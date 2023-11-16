Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FENCE GULCH CASINO THROWN

Answer: Maria’s hope that they could watch the scary movie together had a — GHOST OF A CHANCE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Men ... think that because they came out of the belly of a woman they know all there is to know about women." −Jose Saramago

Cryptoquote

LEARN TO DO THE COMMON THINGS UNCOMMONLY WELL. −GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD A PERSON CALL A POEM WRITTEN ABOUT IMMORAL HABITS AND BEHAVIORS? VICE VERSE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LUTE TUBA FLUTE ZITHER CLARINET

Lexigo

TESTS, STEAM, MILITIA, AIRLINE, ENTICED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CHEERFULLY PICS HOAGIES LARGENESS PERCUSSION TIRES REINTRODUCE

Find the Words

Vital resources

Kubok

