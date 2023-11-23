Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CLOTH VAULT FROSTY INTAKE

Answer: After eating so much turkey, stuffing, potatoes, etc., everyone was — VERY “THANK-FULL”

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Thankfulness is measured by the number of words; gratitude is measured by the nature of our actions." −David O. McKay

Cryptoquote

AS WE EXPRESS OUR GRATITUDE, WE MUST NEVER FORGET THAT THE HIGHEST APPRECIATION IS NOT TO UTTER WORDS, BUT TO LIVE BY THEM. −JOHN F. KENNEDY

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD YOU CALL A GLASGOW RESIDENT WHO'S ALWAYS HANGING AROUND? A SCOTTISH TARRIER.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LINX PUMA LION TIGER PANTHER

Lexigo

CICADA, ADAGE, ELEGANT, THICK, KHAKI

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PROTRUDING MERRIER RAINDROPS BATONS PERCHERON CONFESSIONS FUND

Find the Words

Garden is thriving

Kubok

