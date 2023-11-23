Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CLOTH VAULT FROSTY INTAKE
Answer: After eating so much turkey, stuffing, potatoes, etc., everyone was — VERY “THANK-FULL”
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Thankfulness is measured by the number of words; gratitude is measured by the nature of our actions." −David O. McKay
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
AS WE EXPRESS OUR GRATITUDE, WE MUST NEVER FORGET THAT THE HIGHEST APPRECIATION IS NOT TO UTTER WORDS, BUT TO LIVE BY THEM. −JOHN F. KENNEDY
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD YOU CALL A GLASGOW RESIDENT WHO'S ALWAYS HANGING AROUND? A SCOTTISH TARRIER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LINX PUMA LION TIGER PANTHER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CICADA, ADAGE, ELEGANT, THICK, KHAKI
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PROTRUDING
MERRIER
RAINDROPS
BATONS
PERCHERON
CONFESSIONS
FUND
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Garden is thriving
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/23/2023 - USA TODAY