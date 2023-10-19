Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: AGENT OLDER HEALTH TETHER

Answer: After wearing shoes that were too tight, it would take time for her — HEEL TO HEAL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Climate change is a terrible problem, and...needs to be solved. It deserves to be a huge priority." −Bill Gates

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

HOME IS NOT WHERE YOU WERE BORN; HOME IS WHERE ALL YOUR ATTEMPTS TO ESCAPE STOP. −NAGUIB MAHFOUZ

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN YOU'RE LOVING A GLOWING REVIEW THAT YOU WROTE, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? DIGGING YOUR OWN RAVE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EGRET EAGLE STORK HERON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LLAMA, ATLANTIC, CLAIM, MIAMI, ILLEGAL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TOMATO HONOREE CARROT EXITING FRIGIDITY STOCKPILING DIVERGED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Weird and wonderful

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

