Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: AGENT OLDER HEALTH TETHER
Answer: After wearing shoes that were too tight, it would take time for her — HEEL TO HEAL
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Climate change is a terrible problem, and...needs to be solved. It deserves to be a huge priority." −Bill Gates
Cryptoquote
HOME IS NOT WHERE YOU WERE BORN; HOME IS WHERE ALL YOUR ATTEMPTS TO ESCAPE STOP. −NAGUIB MAHFOUZ
Cryptoquip
WHEN YOU'RE LOVING A GLOWING REVIEW THAT YOU WROTE, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? DIGGING YOUR OWN RAVE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EGRET EAGLE STORK HERON
Lexigo
LLAMA, ATLANTIC, CLAIM, MIAMI, ILLEGAL
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TOMATO
HONOREE
CARROT
EXITING
FRIGIDITY
STOCKPILING
DIVERGED
Find the Words
Weird and wonderful
Kubok
