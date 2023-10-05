Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ABATE BERRY PUDDLE AWAKEN

Answer: To figure out how to profit by going to swap meets, she — LEARNED A TRADE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Though we adore men individually, we agree that as a group they're rather stupid!" −Glynis Johns

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO EXPLORE THE DARKNESS TO GET BACK TO THE LIGHT AND GET BACK TO WHO YOU ARE. −JENNIFER LOPEZ

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN A CLOSE FRIEND CAME OVER AND RECOUNTED HIS LONG TALE OF WOE, HE GAVE ME A TEARFUL EARFUL.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SON UNCLE NIECE COUSIN SISTER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MINING, GIZMO, OASIS, SAMBA, ADAMANT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CLOUDS METRO ERASER CHRISTIE ROLES DATELESS BOSS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Mystical pounamu hei tiki

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/05/2023 - USA TODAY