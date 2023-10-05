Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ABATE BERRY PUDDLE AWAKEN
Answer: To figure out how to profit by going to swap meets, she — LEARNED A TRADE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Though we adore men individually, we agree that as a group they're rather stupid!" −Glynis Johns
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO EXPLORE THE DARKNESS TO GET BACK TO THE LIGHT AND GET BACK TO WHO YOU ARE. −JENNIFER LOPEZ
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN A CLOSE FRIEND CAME OVER AND RECOUNTED HIS LONG TALE OF WOE, HE GAVE ME A TEARFUL EARFUL.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SON UNCLE NIECE COUSIN SISTER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MINING, GIZMO, OASIS, SAMBA, ADAMANT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CLOUDS
METRO
ERASER
CHRISTIE
ROLES
DATELESS
BOSS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Mystical pounamu hei tiki
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
