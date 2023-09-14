Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 14

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SNIFF RADAR AVIARY NUANCE

Answer: It was going to cost $500 to change her flight which she thought was an — UNFAIR AIRFARE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Life is so much more rewarding if you strive for something, rather than take what's given to you on a plate." −Amy Winehouse

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE AIN'T A MAN LIVIN' WHO HASN'T TALKED TO HIS DOG. −HANK WILLIAMS SR.

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A GUY LENDS A HELPING HAND TO A BAND OF FOUR-STRING GUITAR PLAYERS, HE ASSISTS BASSISTS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SLOTH OTTER TIGER HORSE MOUSE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

AVATAR, RELEVANT, TITANS, SNARE, EAVESDROP

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PROVO FLAPPER HANDRAILS UNPACKING REPORTED PLANK STATUES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Having a day off

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

