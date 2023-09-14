Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 14
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SNIFF RADAR AVIARY NUANCE
Answer: It was going to cost $500 to change her flight which she thought was an — UNFAIR AIRFARE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Life is so much more rewarding if you strive for something, rather than take what's given to you on a plate." −Amy Winehouse
Cryptoquote
THERE AIN'T A MAN LIVIN' WHO HASN'T TALKED TO HIS DOG. −HANK WILLIAMS SR.
Cryptoquip
IF A GUY LENDS A HELPING HAND TO A BAND OF FOUR-STRING GUITAR PLAYERS, HE ASSISTS BASSISTS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SLOTH OTTER TIGER HORSE MOUSE
Lexigo
AVATAR, RELEVANT, TITANS, SNARE, EAVESDROP
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PROVO
FLAPPER
HANDRAILS
UNPACKING
REPORTED
PLANK
STATUES
Find the Words
Having a day off
Kubok
