Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 15
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PRIME CROWN GROUCH TYRANT
Answer: The safari park's rhino would run at vehicles just to show who was – IN CHARGE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Luck is the byproduct of busting your fanny." / "I'm the most loyal player money can buy." – Pitcher Don Sutton
Cryptoquote
ONLY IN OUR DREAMS ARE WE FREE. THE REST OF THE TIME WE NEED WAGES. – TERRY PRATCHETT
Cryptoquip
THIS MATTER IS SO PERSONAL THAT I HAVEN'T EVEN TOLD MY DEAREST PALS. IT'S NO BUDDY'S BUSINESS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEET ONION TURNIP CARROT
Lexigo
ERASERS, SEEDS, STEEP, POLAR, REGISTERED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SWINGS
GUMPTION
GENERATES
OSTEOPATHY
WONDER
SERENDIPITY
SILKWORM
Find the Words
I'm in it to win it
Kubok
