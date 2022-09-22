Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 22

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MADLY SHAWL FORAGE GROCER

Answer: The groundskeeping crew finished prepping the field early and was – AHEAD OF THE GAME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples, the other turns them to cider." – Jane Hirshfield

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NATURE'S GREAT MASTERPIECE, AN ELEPHANT; THE ONLY HARMLESS GREAT THING. – JOHN DONNE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

A SONG ABOUT SOMEONE WEARING A CORSET STIFFENED WITH WHALEBONE COULD BE "BALEEN ON ME."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

COLON COMMA HYPHEN PERIOD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

AGAIN, NIAGARA, ANAGRAM, MINING, GAINFUL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

RAISE CHATTY AIRLINES AUSTERE PLETHORA DISSUADE ASSETS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Freshly shorn sheep

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

