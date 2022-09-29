Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 29
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WIPER SLOSH DIVERT ASTHMA
Answer: When he couldn't find the playing cards, the poker players said – WHAT'S THE DEAL?
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Too much sanity may be madness – and the maddest of all: To see life as it is, and not as it should be!" – Miguel de Cervantes
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I LIKE COFFEE BECAUSE IT GIVES ME THE ILLUSION THAT I MIGHT BE AWAKE. – LEWIS BLACK
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
THAT LADY WORKING AT THE CHECKOUT COUNTER WAS BEING REALLY RUDE. SHE SHOULD BE CASHIERED.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FOG SUN COLD RAIN CLOUD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
FIFTH, HURTS, STRUT, TURNING, GRIFFIN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SPOOKS
VIOLINISTS
BUFFOONISH
STOCKARD
DECENNARY
BENCHED
SPIRALS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Plenty of opportunities
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/29/2022 - USA TODAY