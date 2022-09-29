Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 29

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WIPER SLOSH DIVERT ASTHMA

Answer: When he couldn't find the playing cards, the poker players said – WHAT'S THE DEAL?

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Too much sanity may be madness – and the maddest of all: To see life as it is, and not as it should be!" – Miguel de Cervantes

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I LIKE COFFEE BECAUSE IT GIVES ME THE ILLUSION THAT I MIGHT BE AWAKE. – LEWIS BLACK

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THAT LADY WORKING AT THE CHECKOUT COUNTER WAS BEING REALLY RUDE. SHE SHOULD BE CASHIERED.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FOG SUN COLD RAIN CLOUD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

FIFTH, HURTS, STRUT, TURNING, GRIFFIN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SPOOKS VIOLINISTS BUFFOONISH STOCKARD DECENNARY BENCHED SPIRALS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Plenty of opportunities

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/29/2022 - USA TODAY