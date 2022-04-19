Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 19
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ISSUE TENTH GOPHER SPLINT
Answer: The stairs made of granite featured – STEPPING STONES
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Normal human activity is worse for nature than the greatest nuclear accident in history." – Martin Cruz Smith
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IT'S DIFFICULT TO THINK ANYTHING BUT PLEASANT THOUGHTS WHILE EATING A HOMEGROWN TOMATO. – LEWIS GRIZZARD
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU HAVE A VERY SMALL PERCENTAGE OF SLAVIC IN YOUR BLOOD, THEN YOU MIGHT HAVE A TAD POLE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PERU CHILE BRAZIL COLOMBIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
INSIST, THESIS, SENIOR, RAISIN, NINJAS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. OINKS
2. IMITATING
3. WASHINGTON
4. MASK
5. NAVAJO
6. GLEE
7. FEISTINESS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It's a big day for the roustabout
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today